Emmy Awards 2019: The Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The new golden age of television has created a wealth of new stars of the small screen and red carpet. Tonight at the 2019 Emmy Awards, their achievement in both arenas made for dramatic watching. This was a night about glamour, literal or ironic, joyous and shrewd. Gwendoline Christie provided a Game of Thrones goddess moment in fantastical Gucci, while co-star Emilia Clarke took the plunge in Khaleesi-worthy Valentino. Minimalism experienced a moment with stars like Patricia Arquette and Sophie Turner, proving less can be more at the biggest events. Zoe Kazan wrapped up the evening with a giant pink bow adding a touch of whimsy that lightened the mood.

These looks made for a binge-watch of a different kind—and provided several real and astonishing wins before the first awards were handed out.