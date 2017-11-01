These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017
Celebrities did not come to play when it came to their Halloween costumes this year. While some stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Lauren Conrad mined movies for inspiration, others like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato chose to pay homage to their music idols. We still have a few more hours of Halloween left to go, but we’re calling it now: these are the best celebrity costumes of 2017.
Gwyneth Paltrow as Tracy From Seven
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Twisted Halloween Costume Will Make You Want to Rewatch Seven.
Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil
Lauren Conrad’s DIY Halloween Costume Gives Cruella de Vil a Run For Her Money.
LeBron James as Pennywise
LeBron James Is Terrifying as Pennywise, but It’s His Dance Moves That Are Killer.
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna
You’ll Do a Double Take Over Kim and Kourtney’s Madonna and Michael Jackson Costumes.
Busy Philipps as Hedwig
Neil Patrick Harris and His Family as Circus Performers
Throw Away Your Costumes, Because Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Just Owned Halloween Again.
Jason Derulo as the Night King From Game of Thrones
Jason Derulo as Game of Thrones’ Night King Is the Scariest Thing You’ll See Today.
Cardi B as Cruella de Vil
Vanessa Hugens as Nancy Downs From The Craft
It’s Almost Freaky How Much We Love Vanessa Hudgens’s Freak Show Halloween Costume.
Tiffani Thiessen as the Sun-Maid Raisin Girl
