These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Celebrities did not come to play when it came to their Halloween costumes this year. While some stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Lauren Conrad mined movies for inspiration, others like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato chose to pay homage to their music idols. We still have a few more hours of Halloween left to go, but we’re calling it now: these are the best celebrity costumes of 2017.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Tracy From Seven

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil

LeBron James as Pennywise

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna

Busy Philipps as Hedwig

When I think of all the people I have come upon in my travels, I think about all the people who have come upon me. #hedwigandtheangryinch 💋 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Neil Patrick Harris and His Family as Circus Performers

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Jason Derulo as the Night King From Game of Thrones

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Vanessa Hugens as Nancy Downs From The Craft

We are the weirdos mister A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Tiffani Thiessen as the Sun-Maid Raisin Girl

Off to the first halloween party of the season! Happy Halloween from Frida, SunMaid and Wednesday 😜 A post shared by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Source: Popsugar