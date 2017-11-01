These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

14 hours ago

Celebrities did not come to play when it came to their Halloween costumes this year. While some stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Lauren Conrad mined movies for inspiration, others like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato chose to pay homage to their music idols. We still have a few more hours of Halloween left to go, but we’re calling it now: these are the best celebrity costumes of 2017.These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Gwyneth Paltrow as Tracy From Seven

🎃

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Twisted Halloween Costume Will Make You Want to Rewatch Seven.

Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil

Lauren Conrad as Cruella De Vil

Lauren Conrad’s DIY Halloween Costume Gives Cruella de Vil a Run For Her Money.

LeBron James as Pennywise

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron James Is Terrifying as Pennywise, but It’s His Dance Moves That Are Killer.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna

Kourtney as Michael Jackson and Madonna

You’ll Do a Double Take Over Kim and Kourtney’s Madonna and Michael Jackson Costumes.

Busy Philipps as Hedwig

Neil Patrick Harris and His Family as Circus Performers

 

Throw Away Your Costumes, Because Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Just Owned Halloween Again.

Jason Derulo as the Night King From Game of Thrones

Jason Derulo as the Night King From Game of Thrones

Jason Derulo as Game of Thrones’ Night King Is the Scariest Thing You’ll See Today.

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Vanessa Hugens as Nancy Downs From The Craft

We are the weirdos mister

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

It’s Almost Freaky How Much We Love Vanessa Hudgens’s Freak Show Halloween Costume.

Tiffani Thiessen as the Sun-Maid Raisin Girl

Off to the first halloween party of the season! Happy Halloween from Frida, SunMaid and Wednesday 😜

A post shared by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen) on

 

Source: Popsugar

Get Free Weekly Updates!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.