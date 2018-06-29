You know what they say: when in Rome, do as the Romans do. For Bella Hadid, that meant channeling an ancient Roman sculpture by wearing a dress that perfectly draped over her curves.

The model attended a Bvlgari party in the Italian capital wearing a gold dress that was so shiny, it likely could’ve blinded us from all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Her chainmail Versace gown featured a one-shoulder neckline, a low-cut back, and possibly the most daring thigh-high slit our precious eyes have ever seen.

Bella styled her bold dress with an equally as head-turning Bvlgari necklace and a pair of sandals with clear straps and heels.

Ahead, admire Bella’s shimmering getup from every single angle — you’ll definitely want to see what her dress looks like from behind.