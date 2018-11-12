The Nakedest Looks at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards
Stars like Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, and more showed up to the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in steamy, skin-baring looks.
Scroll on to see the nakedest looks from Sunday night’s red carpet.
Kim Kardashian
In a skintight, striped mesh gown with white booties.
Kourtney Kardashian
In a sheer lace minidress paired with a blazer.
Lala Kent
In a sheer black gown with well-placed golden embroidery.
Aisha Jade
In a plunging sheer dress with floral embroidery.
Erin Lim
In a black gown with a sheer skirt.
Gwen Stefani
In a half sheer-mesh minidress with long sleeves and a high collar.
Kat Graham
In a hunter green gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Shay Mitchell
In a plunging rust and black gown.
Rita Ora
In a perriwinkle gown with a low-cut neckline and thigh-high split.
Brie Bella
In a black and white jumpsuit with bare shoulders and a stomach cutout.
Manu Gavassi
In a black lace minidress with sheer panels.
Angelina Pavarnick
In a black lace midi dress.
Barbara Evans
In a blue backless gown with a high center split.