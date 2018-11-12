The Nakedest Looks at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

November 12, 2018

Stars like Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, and more showed up to the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in steamy, skin-baring looks.

Scroll on to see the nakedest looks from Sunday night’s red carpet.

Kim Kardashian

In a skintight, striped mesh gown with white booties.

Kourtney Kardashian

In a sheer lace minidress paired with a blazer.

Lala Kent

In a sheer black gown with well-placed golden embroidery.

Aisha Jade

In a plunging sheer dress with floral embroidery.

Erin Lim

In a black gown with a sheer skirt.

Gwen Stefani

In a half sheer-mesh minidress with long sleeves and a high collar.

Kat Graham

In a hunter green gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Shay Mitchell

In a plunging rust and black gown.

Rita Ora

In a perriwinkle gown with a low-cut neckline and thigh-high split.

Brie Bella

In a black and white jumpsuit with bare shoulders and a stomach cutout.

Manu Gavassi

In a black lace minidress with sheer panels.

Angelina Pavarnick

In a black lace midi dress.

Barbara Evans

In a blue backless gown with a high center split.

