The Nakedest Looks at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

Stars like Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, and more showed up to the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in steamy, skin-baring looks.

Scroll on to see the nakedest looks from Sunday night’s red carpet.

Kim Kardashian

In a skintight, striped mesh gown with white booties.

Kourtney Kardashian

In a sheer lace minidress paired with a blazer.

Lala Kent

In a sheer black gown with well-placed golden embroidery.

Aisha Jade

In a plunging sheer dress with floral embroidery.

Erin Lim

In a black gown with a sheer skirt.

Gwen Stefani

In a half sheer-mesh minidress with long sleeves and a high collar.

Kat Graham

In a hunter green gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Shay Mitchell

In a plunging rust and black gown.

Rita Ora

In a perriwinkle gown with a low-cut neckline and thigh-high split.

Brie Bella

In a black and white jumpsuit with bare shoulders and a stomach cutout.

Manu Gavassi

In a black lace minidress with sheer panels.

Angelina Pavarnick

In a black lace midi dress.

Barbara Evans

In a blue backless gown with a high center split.