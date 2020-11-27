Womenz Magazine

Brad Pitt Reveals How Fun A Movie Night With MANK Director David Fincher Looks Like!

Actor Brad Pitt and director David Fincher have worked together in the past on three films, namely, Se7evn, Fight Club and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button. Fincher is known for directing many commercial hit films like Gone Girl, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network and more.

Brad Pitt has movie nights with past collaborator and said recently exclaimed that the experience is amusing nights narrated by David Fincher’s ‘impossible eye.’ Read the article to know more.

In a recent New York Times article that celebrated Fincher’s work, we get to know that Brad Pitt has confirmed that the Mank director has an ‘impossible eye’ for even the tiniest details of a film. Speaking about how it is to watch a movie with the director, the actor said, “The funniest [expletive] I’ve ever met.

He’ll be muttering the whole time: ‘That shot works. That’s a bad handoff. Why would you go to the insert of the glove there? Stabilize!’ It’s like watching a football game with Bill Belichick.”

Related posts

Meghan Markle’s SHOCK new role at the White House

alex

Celebrities at The Lion King World Premiere UK Pictures 2019

Alex Jane

The Best Dressed at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Alex Jane