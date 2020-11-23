Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas delight fans as they film new scenes for ‘Deep Water’

Ben Affleck and her girlfriend Ana de Armas looked fresh as the Hollywood stars appeared together in New Orleans to film new scenes for their upcoming thriller ‘Deep Water’.

Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, have resumed shooting for their new psychological film in Lousiana. The couple delighted fans as they were spotted together while leaving a posh hotel early in the morning on Sunday.

Sporing a kids-sized face mask, Affleck captured the attention as he cut a casual figure. The actor donned loose charcoal grey sweats, a downy jacket and dark sweater for the drive.

On the other hand, Ana de Armas went for chic and casual, wearing a red and animal print cardigan over a white tee shirt and jeans.