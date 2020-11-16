Bella Hadid Looking Forward To Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd’s Performance At The Super Bowl!

On November 24, it was announced that Bella Hadid’s ex The Weeknd, 30 will be performing at the Super Bowl LV Halftime show. Previously we have seen big singers performing at Super Bowl such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Coldplay.

Bella is thrilled about this opportunity to The Weeknd. As per a recent media report, the model has known the Canadian singer for so long and she has seen how hard he has worked for this. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, Bella and The Weeknd broke up a year ago having an on and off relationship for some time. But the model has still huge respect for Abel’s hard work. The duo is still on good terms even after their split.