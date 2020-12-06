Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Give Major Couple Goals With Their Passionate Smooch (Pics Inside)

“some life stuff:),” Ariana Grande captioned the post before a large number of followers responded with positive comments. “i ship daltiana,” one follower wrote while another gushed, “omg you and dalton are the cutest my hearttt🥺🥺.” A third wrote, “MY HEART CANT HANDLE DALTIANA CONTENT STOP” and a fourth called the couple the ultimate “cuties.”

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

In addition to the photo of the adorable smooch, Ariana included other pics of Dalton, like a sweet one of him and her pooch. There were also clips and pics showing her dogs and a gorgeous selfie that showed her staring in the camera. She also posted a series of similar pics and video clips in a different post right before her latest one.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Ariana Grande has posted something with Dalton Gomez. Earlier too, she has given her fans a glimpse into their relationship. She’s been sharing various pics and clips of some of their memorable moments ever since confirming their romance in her music video for “Stuck With U” in May.

One of them was a special birthday post for the hunk, who she called her “baby” and “best friend”, on Aug. 7 and it included cute pics of a cheek kiss and them standing together while overlooking a bright city view.