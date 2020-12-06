Womenz Magazine

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Give Major Couple Goals With Their Passionate Smooch (Pics Inside)

Ariana Grande seems to be in a complete festive mood. She is currently enjoying the holiday season with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and they are painting the town red with their romance. The singer seems to be getting a lot of love and affection from her boyfriend this holiday season.

Well, Ariana posted a series of pictures on her gram, and we cannot stop looking at the mushy pictures of the two. Keep scrolling down for some cute romantic pictures ahead.

Ariana Grande shared a series of photos to Instagram on Dec. 2, and one of them included a black and white snapshot of her passionately kissing her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, which can be seen in the third slide below. The sideways pic showed them both from the neck up as they closed their eyes and enjoyed the loving lip-locking.

