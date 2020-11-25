Amber Riley gets engaged after ‘sliding’ into Desean Black’s DMs

American actor Amber Riley has some major news for fans as she recently flaunted her engagement ring on social media.

The Glee star went public with her romance as she turned to her Instagram to announce that her boyfriend Desean Black finally popped the big question and she said yes!

Sharing a photo of herself along with her beau, Riley wrote: “There was a time when i thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind.”

“My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you and I thank you for your patience, your friendship and your partnership,” she added.

Desean too made the announcement on his Instagram page with an adorable caption, saying: “Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one.”

