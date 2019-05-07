All the Looks From the 2019 Met Gala

The Met Gala, an annual benefit event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is considered one of the world’s biggest fashion events. It is known for its exclusive guest list, its expensive tickets and – most of all – its extravagant outfits, based on a different theme each year. This year, that theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion – to coincide with an upcoming exhibition at the Met, inspired by photographer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

The outfits this year will therefore, like the exhibition, be based on “irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration”. And showing everyone how it was done at the very start of the night was singer Lady Gaga, who arrived in a billowing pink outfit which was not quite what it seemed at first glance.

Here, what everyone, from co-chair Lady Gaga to Harry Styles, are wearing. Color, volume, and drama rule the night.