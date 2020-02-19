2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The biggest night in music has come around again, as the Brit Awards 2020 are set to take place on Tuesday night at London’s O2 Arena, presented by Jack Whitehall.

The evening will celebrate the best in the industry, with everyone from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles attending the star-studded event – with Rod Stewart set to close the show for the second time in his career. But which stars will walk away with a prestigious Brit Award this year?.

There’s tough competition, with Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy all up against each other for Best British Male, while Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Camila Cabelo and Lana Del Rey will be battling it out for International Female. Follow HELLO!’s live coverage of this year’s awards to find out who the winners are as they are announced…

Best album Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent Dave – Psychodrama – winner Harry Styles – Fine Line Best British Female Mabel – winner Freya Ridings FKA Twigs Charli XCX Mahalia Best British Male Harry Styles Lewis Capaldi Dave Michael Kiwanuka Stormzy – winner Best British Group Coldplay Foals – winner Bring Me The Horizon D-Block Europe Bastille Best New Artist Aitch Lewis Capaldi – winner Dave Mabel Sam Fender Best Song Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant Dave ft Burna Boy – Location Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – winner Tom Walker – Just You And I Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger Stormzy – Vossi Bop International Female Ariana Grande Billie Eilish – winner Camila Cabello Lana Del Rey Lizzo International Male Bruce Springsteen Burna Boy Tyler, The Creator – winner Dermot Kennedy Post Malone Rising Star Celeste – winner Joy Crookes Beabadoobee