2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
The biggest night in music has come around again, as the Brit Awards 2020 are set to take place on Tuesday night at London’s O2 Arena, presented by Jack Whitehall.
The evening will celebrate the best in the industry, with everyone from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles attending the star-studded event – with Rod Stewart set to close the show for the second time in his career. But which stars will walk away with a prestigious Brit Award this year?.
There’s tough competition, with Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy all up against each other for Best British Male, while Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Camila Cabelo and Lana Del Rey will be battling it out for International Female. Follow HELLO!’s live coverage of this year’s awards to find out who the winners are as they are announced…
Best album
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama – winner
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Best British Female
Mabel – winner
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Best British Male
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – winner
Best British Group
Coldplay
Foals – winner
Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Best New Artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi – winner
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Best Song
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – winner
Tom Walker – Just You And I
Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – winner
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, The Creator – winner
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Rising Star
Celeste – winner
Joy Crookes
Beabadoobee