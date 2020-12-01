7 Ways to Keep Your Lips Smooth In Winter

Winter is probably the worst time for your skin and lips usually face the brunt of winter the most. The skin on the lips is the most sensitive and hence is the first and worst to get dry and chapped. While staying away from winter is not possible, you can prevent the skin on your lips from getting chapped.

Keep your lips smooth and soft by following these effective tips.

1. Watch your habits

Many women cannot resist their temptation of licking their lips to moisten them. Similarly, never bite off dead skin from lips. Habitually indulging in such acts becomes the worst enemy for such a delicate part of your body. If you use lipstick, ensure you remove it properly every night before retiring to bed. Avoiding lipstick occassionally helps the skin on thelips to breathe.

2. Stay hydrated

Winter is a friend of dry air and dry air is a culprit for both internal and external dehydration. Staying hydrated by drinking lots of water is not only important in summers but also in winters. Drink lots of water to keep not just your lips but also your body healthy and hydrated.

3. Use sun protection

Harmful rays from the sun cause damage to your lips. These rays affect your lips even during winter, hence use sun protection for your lips during winter.

4. Use a good lip balm

A lip balm keeps your lips from getting dry and nourishes the skin by replenishing moisture. It protects further damage and hence is recommended to be carried all the time. Use eye cream as an alternative if you run out of lip balm.

5. Use good products

Ensure you only use quality products on your lips. Get a recommended brand and watch out for ingredients mentioned in the label. Salicylic acid, camphor and menthol are used to heal lips but they also have the ability to dry them. Therefore, avoid usage of lip balms containing these ingredients during winter.

6. Scrub your lips

However, do it only once a week to remove dead skin on the surface. A scrub used on your face works well for lips as well. Try a natural recipe for making a scrub. Half a spoon of honey with two teaspoons of semolina can make a good scrub for your lips.

7. Go natural

To increase moisture levels on the skin of your lips, use black tea bag dipped in warm water on them. Cotton gauze dipped in warm clarified butter and placed on lips for 20 minutes also helps to eliminate dryness.

Following some simple yet effective techniques can go a long way in ensuring your lips stay beautiful and healthy even in winter.