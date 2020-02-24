In-Home Treatments To Fade Away Acne Scars

Some people suffer from acne scars that never go away. This leaves them with no choice but to wear masks to cover up their blemishes. Pimple breakout can be prevented. But when left untreated, it may lead to acne. As the acne heals, it leaves behind a scar. If you are suffering from acne scars and have been looking for an immediate solution, here’s an amazing read about effective treatment options to completely get rid of those scars and marks.

For an inexpensive and natural option, we’ve listed below some of the widely practised home and natural remedies for treating acne scars.

Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid can usually be found in skincare products. This substance helps to clear any debris, dirt, and dead skin cells that may potentially lead to the development of acne. Salicylic acid also helps to reduce redness and swelling. This helps to lessen the appearance of acne scars.

Salicylic acid is safe to use in all types of scar. It is also a good addition to your daily skincare routine, especially for those who suffer from pimple and acne breakouts. If you are aware that you have sensitive skin, you may need to test the product containing salicylic acid on a tiny portion of your skin to see if it will lead to irritation or dryness.

Retinoids

It is said that topical retinoids can speed up cell regeneration, block inflammation, and reduce acne lesions. Some topical retinoids can even get rid of hyperpigmented acne scars, including in individuals who have darker complexions. Keep in mind that retinoid creams make the skin sensitive, especially to the sun. People using this product should always wear sunscreen when they go outdoors. Without the regular application of sunscreen, the skin may develop some pigmentations such as freckles and sunspots.

Natural remedies

Some people prefer to use natural ingredients when it comes to treating their skin issues. Although proof of such natural remedies being effective is not entirely reliable. Even if that’s the case, we can still benefit a lot from all these natural remedies. It is best to seek advice from a professional before using any of the natural remedies for some may have an allergic reaction. Here are some of the natural remedies people traditionally use to treat acne scars:

Coconut oil

Oil substances rich in omega fatty acids works effectively to moisturize the skin to restore its glow. One of the most recommended product is coconut oil. Professionals have advised adding coconut oil to our daily skincare routine. A way to apply this natural remedy is to dab a piece of cotton ball into the coconut oil then apply it on the lips, eyebrows, under the eyes, and even on acne scars. Keep in mind that oil substances should only be directly applied to the targeted area as too much oil can cause a breakout.

Honey

Honey is a natural moisturizer that stimulates the regeneration of cell tissues. This makes it a popular ingredient in most skincare routines. Raw honey, especially the darker ones, has medicinal properties. Mixing honey with healthy drinks can help keep the skin clear and smooth, preventing the development of acne scars.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is known to be an all-around natural ingredient used for rejuvenating the skin or for internal cleansing. ACV also helps to fade away acne scars/marks. A way to do so it to mix ACV with honey to create a solution, then apply it on the affected area and leave it for 10 minutes. It is recommended to do this three times a day for substantial improvements. If you notice that a pimple is developing, soak a q-tip in ACV and dab it to the forming pimple. It may sting a bit, but it is tolerable. ACV reduces redness and prevents whitehead from developing.