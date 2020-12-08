5 Tips On Pregnancy Skin Care

During pregnancy, women go through a lot of hormonal changes, causing plenty of physical problems, as well as mental problems such as that of depression, anxiety, stress etc. One thing, however, what women hate the most is that of skin problems that begin to occur during pregnancy.

Change in diet, and changes in the body internally cause the skin to become oily, and this leads to problems of acne, blackheads etc. in most pregnant women. Some women also complain that their skin loses its natural glow during pregnancy.

Here are some tips for such anxious women on pregnancy skin care.

1. Keep It Clean

One of the easiest ways to maintain a good skin during pregnancy is to keep it clean. Wash your face regularly during the day, to prevent dirt from settling on it. It is not necessary that you use soap or face wash all the time. Just washing with plain water too helps a lot. Also, make sure that you have a bath daily for the purpose of hygiene.

For those who complain of extremely oily skin, washing the face and daily bath are the most important factors to keep in mind. You can also start with steaming, to ensure that no blackheads develop on your skin, and that it gets cleansed thoroughly on a regular basis. Cleaning your face several times a day with rosewater on cotton balls also helps to have a naturally cleansed and beautiful skin.

2. Watch The Food

When you are pregnant, your focus is on food that helps your baby to stay healthy and grow properly. However, even in that, you need to make choices wisely, and ensure that you are not consuming too spicy food as that can cause stomach problems. They are also a cause of skin acne.

You also need to avoid eating excessively oily food, as well as junk food, which may lead to wrinkles, and also take away your skin’s natural glow. Try and eat as much of fresh fruits and vegetable as possible, so that your entire body system remains cleansed. And a healthy body’s results will always reflect in a healthy skin.

3. Keep It Natural

Try avoiding chemical treatments and facials as much as possible. Go in for natural homemade face packs, or other herbal packs, which are safe for the skin, and do not cause any side effects. Chemical based products and treatments cause the skin to age early, and also make the skin dry. This is the reason why skin experts suggest using natural products to enhance your skin quality, most of which can be found at your home easily, such as yogurt, papaya skin, orange peels etc.

4. Drink plenty of water

This is the simplest and best technique to get rid of all the waste in your body and have a naturally clear skin. Also drink plenty of fresh juices, and other natural drinks such as coconut water etc.

5. Apply moisturizer and sunscreen

When stepping out of the house, make sure that you apply a good quality sunscreen that prevents your skin from sun damage. Also invest in a good quality moisturizer that you can use on a regular basis, so that your skin does not become dry.