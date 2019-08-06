Prefer Yoga to Cardio? Here’s How You Can Structure Your Practice For Weight Loss

Like any movement, yoga can help you lose weight — but there’s one type that’s more effective than the rest. “I’m a huge fan of Vinyasa yoga for weight loss,” Holly Perkins, BS, CSCS, told POPSUGAR. And she’s not alone: Vinyasa is the yoga workout most often recommended by experts. The reasons for that are simple. To lose weight, you need to create a calorie deficit. Vinyasa involves a faster-paced series of movements than other forms of yoga, which helps boost your calorie burn. You’ll also focus on holding poses throughout the flow, which can improve your flexibility and strength, and the more muscle you build, the more calories you’ll burn.

So, how often do you need to practice Vinyasa to lose weight? "Start with two to three sessions per week," Holly said. "If you're new to yoga, take a couple weeks to build up your experience and let your body adjust. As your skill and your fitness increases, you can gradually increase the intensity level of the yoga that you're taking."

Once you’re feeling more comfortable on the mat, Holly suggests taking a 60-minute Vinyasa class three to four times a week, eventually working your way up to 90-minute sessions at the same frequency. “If you’re just doing yoga for weight loss, a minimum of three to four classes per week — that are at least 60 minutes long — is essential,” she said.