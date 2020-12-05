How to Treat Bruises The Right Way?

Falls, bumps and other minor accidents result in bruises and swelling. Although it is not an uncommon occurrence, it is important to treat and cure them suitably to avoid any further complications. Bruises usually occur when blood vessels rip and blood leaks out from the adjacent tissues.

They may look ghastly to the eye but they can be cured without complications. Specific and effective medications and treatment can help to minimize pain and promote quick healing. Bruising can result in discoloration of skin that changes over time and you can be assured that the bruise has healed considerably, when skin returns to its normal color.

First Aid for Bruises and Associated Swelling

Ice is the best choice for healing bruises. Apply a pack of ice on the affected area for the first couple of days. Hold the pack for at least 15 minutes and have a thin towel between the ice and your skin. Ice will prevent the bruise from spreading to adjacent areas. However, ensure not to over indulge in the ice therapy lest you want to have a frost bite.

It is extremely important to offer ample rest to the bruised area because any further pressure is bound to increase bleeding and healing time. If need be and depending upon the magnitude of the bruise, wrap the affected area by applying sufficient pressure so that blood flow to this area is limited.

Subsequent Treatment

When there is a lot of pain, you can try using painkillers or ointments to get some relief from the pain. Taking acetaminophen may be a good idea since it will act as a pain reliever as well as prevent clotting. It is better to avoid ibuprofen or aspirin since these have the potential to delay bleeding. Vitamin K serves best to facilitate blood absorption by the body. This is because limited blood flow to the body will help in minimizing the size of the bruise.

There are several ointments that contain Vitamin K and can be bought over the counter. After three days, applying a cloth immersed in warm water many times in a day helps to quicken healing. The bruise should heal with these medications in a week to ten days. During this period, if the bruise appears on a prominent part of the body and you find it awkward to display it, try concealing with appropriate clothing depending upon the area of the body or use concealers and skin colored creams to camouflage the marks.

Eating Vitamin P enriched foods such as broccoli, green pepper and lemon will fasten the process of healing. When the bruise does not heal even in two weeks and pain becomes unbearable, it might be something more serious and you may want to visit your doctor.