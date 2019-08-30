What is the Best Time to Drink Green Tea?

Nowdays, people are making healthy choices and replacing their regular tea and coffee with green tea as it has significant benefits on our health. Green tea has a high amount of antioxidants as well as enzymes, amino acids, and phytochemicals like polyphenols in it. This great drink also has B vitamins, foliate, manganese, potassium, magnesium and caffeine. Consuming it will make you feel fresh and light. In the process, green tea helps to flush out toxins out of your body and aids in weight loss as well, but you cannot simply just get up and have green tea at random hours of the day and expect it to work. If you want to reap all the benefits, you need to consume green tea at the right time.

Read on to know about the best times to drink green tea extract:

After Breakfast : Green tea is extremely healthy but never take it as the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach as the caffeine content in it can lead to dehydration. This could stimulate the release of gastric acid which can cause stomach upset or even ulcers. So eat a healthy breakfast and sip on some green tea post it. This will have maximum advantages for your body and mind.

Before going to bed : If you are drinking green tea in order to lose weight, the best time to drink it is 2 hours before you go off to sleep. This will increase the metabolic rate of your body and help you burn fat while you are asleep, but never take it immediately before going to sleep as the caffeine and amino acid L-theanine present in green tea will affect your sleep, and will make you feel more alert. It also tends to increase the production of urine in your body as it is diuretic in nature.

Half an hour before Exercise: Drink green tea at least half an hour before you exercise or hit the gym as it has been found that green tea extract can improve your performance level as well as burn more fat and results in weight loss.

An hour before or after meals: A lot of people think that drinking green tea immediately after meals can help you lose weight, but actually, the caffeine and tannins in it will inhibit the digestion and absorption of iron present in your diet. So, consume it 45 minutes to 1 hour before or after your meals as it will maximize your iron absorption and nutrient intake. Also, never consume it along with meals.

Diluted Green Tea throughout the day: Green tea can be used a best detoxifying drink by having little sips of it throughout the day. Take little sips as : Green tea can be used a best detoxifying drink by having little sips of it throughout the day. Take little sips as green tea’s detox fying properties work slowly and if you gulp it down in one go, it won’t really detox and it will simple go out of the body in the form of urine. Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool down. Fill one bottle with water and add green tea to it. Sip this water throughout the day. This can be the best option to drink plain water as well.