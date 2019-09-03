How Long Does it Take to Get Rid of Double Chin?

A double chin is a sagging layer of fat that develops beneath the chin due to various reasons like weight gain, skin with less elasticity, ageing, and genetics etc. There are certain methods that can help you in getting rid of double chin over a period of 3 to 4 weeks, but you need to be consistent with these in order to see the result.

Now, Let’s have a look at those methods:

1. Oil Pulling: Oil Pulling has so many benefits that it deserves a separate article of its own. Besides all the health benefits that oil pulling has, it also gives you a sharper jaw line. Take a tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth on an empty stomach and swish it in your mouth for about 15-20 minutes. After the time is up, spit it out and rinse your mouth using water. Do not swallow the oil. Swishing the oil in the mouth involves the movement of the facial muscles and along with other health benefits, it reduces excess fat on the chin area.

2. Pucker up and kiss the sky: Tilt your head back and when you feel a stretch in your neck and jaw muscles, make a pout as if you are going to kiss the ceiling. Retain this position for 5-10 seconds and repeat this process 6-7 times. This exercise gets the muscles in your chin working and thus will help you in getting that sharp jaw line.

3. Massage: Massaging the upper neck and the chin area in upward motion using vitamin E oil as it helps in tightening the skin around the chin and thus reduces the appearance of double chin over time. Vitamin E is known for boosting the production of collagen thus helps in maintaining the elasticity of the skin.

4. Chewing sugar-free gum: The chewing motion is like an exercise for the facial muscles. It helps in toning the face and also burns the excess fat from the face. If you do not like chewing gums, try to mimic chewing even when you don’t have anything in your mouth, you will still feel the stretch in your facial muscles.

5. Avoiding junk food: Avoiding processed, packaged, and fried food causes overall weight loss and helps in getting rid of the double chin. Instead of having junk, increase your intake of fresh fruits and leafy vegetables which will help in reducing excess fat. Fat burning food items like oats, nuts etc should be consumed more often to lose weight quickly.

6. Jaw stretch: Tilt your head back and extend your lower jaw forward until you feel a stretch under the chin, hold this position for 5 seconds. Repeat this 5 times. When performed regularly, this exercise can give you a prominent jaw line.

7. Moisturization: Moisturizing the face and neck using products like aloe vera gel or cocoa butter which have intense hydrating properties, help in keeping the skin soft and supple, and increases collage production, thus not making the skin sag.