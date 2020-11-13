Queen Elizabeth draw the line from the Sussex couple?

Experts believe that Queen Elizabeth had already enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth marked Remembrance Day in London on Sunday. During the small, private ceremony, they placed a bouquet of orchids and myrtle on the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Weeks before the service, though, reports said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a request toward the Queen. They asked permission if they could place a wreath in the Duke of Sussex’s name.

However, the British Monarch allegedly declined the request. This then caused the couple to mark the day in their own “private” way.

In honour of #RemembranceSunday, the Sussexes privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery earlier today. The couple laid flowers picked from their garden at the gravesites of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who served in the @AusAirForce and one from the @cdnartillery. pic.twitter.com/h3YbGoOAh1 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 8, 2020

Following the allegations, Cheat Sheet reported that many individuals concluded that it “signaled” that the Queen “has had enough” of them. Several royal experts echoed the sentiments, claiming that she “finally drew the line.”

The Sunday Times first reported the shocking news on Sunday. Sources said that the palace denied the Sussex couple’s request because Prince Harry “no longer” represents the British Monarchy.

While the report did not directly mention Queen Elizabeth’s name, many are certain that she had the last say. But, in contrast to the general reception, the same publication noted that she did not know about the Sussex couple’s appeal.

Reports asked for the royal officials’ and the palace’s comments about the issue. However, they declined to make a statement, just like what the Sussexes’ camp did.

Despite the lack of information, though, on whether there was, indeed, a request or the Queen truly was not aware of the appeal, royal commentators and experts shared their notions about the debacle.

The Daily Express released a report, discussing what the royal experts had to say regarding the controversy. Many of them conceded that Queen Elizabeth drew the line from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Commentator Morgan Stewart said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer senior working royals. The British Royals might have said “enough” to them as they have continued to make requests and demands since their exit earlier this year.

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams, later on, shared his thoughts and asserted that the Sussex couple‘s exit equates to having no “privileges.” When they decided to “forge a new future” for them, it meant “changes” and “sacrifices.”

Kym Whitley, on the other hand, seemingly criticized Queen Elizabeth’s “decision” to decline Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s request. She said that the move appears to have similarities with the British Royals’ actions in the past, particularly during King Edward VIII’s reign as they “excluded” him after his abdication.