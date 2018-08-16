Beauty Tricks You Need to Know to Master the No-Makeup Makeup Look

Who doesn’t want to look flawless with zero effort? Unfortunately, unless you’re lucky enough to have filter-worthy skin all the time, chances are you need a little extra assistance to get that much coveted no-makeup makeup look. But there is good news! Getting this ‘gram-approved face just requires a quick trip to Walgreens where you can get the latest beauty products and expert advice from its professional beauty consultants. On a recent trip to our favorite neighborhood beauty spot, we approached beauty consultant Emery in the nail polish aisle to ask her about the elusive no-makeup makeup look and to find out what she recommends for someone trying to master the look at home.

1. Start With Hydrated Skin

“A lot of people come in complaining about dry skin,” says Emery. For those looking for a quick fix, Emery recommends using the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Overnight Mask. “You will literally wake up with softer skin,” she explains. These single-use masks contain hyaluronic acid, a hydrating compound found naturally in your skin. Just apply the gel-cream formula before bed to help reduce the signs of dryness while you sleep so you wake up with suppler, smoother skin. Emery explains that your makeup is only as good as your skin. “If you want your makeup to look good, it starts with a good skincare routine — this is step number one.”

2. Find a Product That Does It All

Emery is a big fan of anything that saves you time and money. She recommends the new No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Foundation for those looking for one product with tons of benefits. This serum-foundation hybrid has a multitude of ingredients (like Hibiscus and vitamins A and C) to help smooth and firm skin for an all around more radiant effect. Its unique formula and texture means it goes on superlightweight and evenly while moving with your skin, so you don’t have to worry about it traveling or pilling throughout the day. Plus, it contains SPF, which Emery says is always a plus. “Very rarely do people reapply during the day, so extra protection is always, always a good idea.” she says.

3. Subtly Define Your Eyes

Tightlining is one of those beauty tricks you always hear about but can never quite figure out how to do it on your own. It’s the one beauty tip every MUA recommends for a brighter, more defined look, and lucky you, Emery has a few recommendations for those trying to perfect the trick on their own. “I swear, eyeliner is like a cat — it can sense fear,” she says. “The key is to take your time and not to rush.” Another big no-no? Old eyeliner! “You never want to use a product that’s more than three months old around your eyes. Emery says the Maybelline Lasting Drama Light Eyeliner is a great score for anyone wanting to master tightlining. It actually contains eye-lightening pigments to help make the whites of your eyes brighter, while the self-sharpening tip allows for easier application. Emery says the smudge-proof formula gently glides onto your top and bottom lash lines, so even if you’re a novice, you can get as close to your waterline as possible without irritating your eye.