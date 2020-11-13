How To Put On Mascara In 5 Steps?

Mascara is an essential element of eye makeup. It gives your eyes an inviting look by highlighting them. If you make any mistakes while applying mascara, you risk to spoil your entire makeup and your look. So, let’s take a look at how to avoid mistakes when applying mascara.

1. Use an eyelash curler

The first mistake that most women commit is to apply mascara on straight lashes. Before you apply mascara, you should always use an eyelash curler. It lifts up your lashes a bit and opens up your eyes, making them look bigger. It is essential for ladies who have thin lashes which are not easily noticeable. So, curl up your lashes first, and only then move on to applying mascara.

2. Select the right mascara

You should use the right mascara to get the effect you want. You may want to add volume to your lashes, or you may want to make them longer. Different kinds of mascara and brushes offer different results that may suit your choice. So, take some pain to select the right kind of mascara that you’d need. Also, get several different kinds and colors of mascara to use them on different occasions.

3. Be careful about the direction

The direction of mascara application can make a whole lot of difference to your eye makeup and look. Apply mascara on your eyelashes in the upward direction, going from the roots and straight upward.

4. Go the right way

Do not apply mascara going from your temple towards your nose. Start the other way around. This would help to point your eye lashes in the right direction.

5. Lower lid lashes

Do not put as much mascara on your lower lashes, as you do on the upper ones. Dip the brush into mascara, apply it on your upper lashes. Now apply the remainder mascara to your lower lid lashes.