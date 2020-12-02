Easy Bridal Makeup Tips

Walking down the aisle all set to take the vows, the wedding day is one of the most special days in a girl’s life. Amidst all the madness of the preparation for the day, you girls might just miss out on how crucial it is to get your makeup right. After all, it is your special day and you want to look your best when all the eyes are on you.

Mentioned below are a few important bridal makeup tips.

1. Foundation and primer

This is the most essential part of your makeup and it is very important to get this right. Use a primer on your face and neck as it is long lasting and being the bride, you need to look good all day. Choose a foundation that is sweat resistant and oil free as it would be a long day for you. Do not go overboard with this as it can make your face look cakey and artificial. A cake or a stick form of foundation is ideal for such occasions as it is easy to apply. Do remember to apply some moisturizer before applying the foundation as this would hold it for a longer period of time.

2. Powder

You will have several cameras glaring at you and sometimes the foundation may tend to become a little sticky. Powder will help keep your skin oil free and it is ideal for touch ups without too much hassle.

3. Eye shadow

See to it that your foundation or concealer is set properly with the help of some powder. Try to stay away from eye shadows that are too creamy or metallic. They may tend to cake on your eyes. Instead you girls can opt for eye shadows that are more towards satin or matte.

4. Eyeliner

Eyeliners can do wonders to your face highlighting the beauty of your eyes. Be very careful with the kind of eyeliner you are using. It should be smudge proof and sweat resistant. Generally eyeliners that are in the cake or gel form stay longer. Do not forget to apply some dramatic mascara on your lashes, giving your eyes the perfect drama. Apply two coats for better results.You can also apply artificial eyelashes if you feel that your eyelashes are thin or small.

5. Lip color

Lipstick should be creamy and easy to apply and definitely long lasting. Do not go for lipsticks in matte as they may tend to make your lips look dry. Define your lips with a lip liner and finish it with some juicy gloss and you will be ready to go.

6. Blush

Of course, there will be a natural blush on your cheeks! In order to enhance it, you girls can apply blush in the shades of peach, plum or rose depending on your complexion. Do not go overboard with this one as it looks best when it looks natural. You can use a blush in a powder or cream form depending on the weather conditions.

Apart from these tips, that smile on your face will complete the look giving you the charm of a bride while you step out confidently to walk down the aisle.