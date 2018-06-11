The sense of urgency that comes with acne can feel like an internal ticking time bomb, but it’s important to lend yourself some time before making any brash decisions about treatment. “One of the biggest mistakes I see people make is that they don’t give medications a chance to work,” Dr. Fusco said. “They’ll use something for a few days or a week, and then, when they don’t see the results they expected, just stop and switch to something else.” As a general rule of thumb, she recommends giving an acne product a full 30 days before upping its strength, swapping it with another, or nixing it from your routine entirely. “If you’re on prescription-strength medications, always contact your dermatologist before you stop treatment,” Dr. Fusco said.
When your skin is getting worse . . .