5 Basic Scalp Care Tips For A Healthy Scalp

Scalp care is as important for you as taking care of your body and hair. For healthy and shiny hair, you must not only take care of your hair, but also your scalp. Since the scalp holds the roots of your hair, it should be given proper care. Most women worry about dull, thin or oily hair. Such problems arise due to improper scalp care.

Hence, here are some basic scalp care tips that keep your scalp and hair healthy.

1. Washing

The first and most important step in scalp care is to keep your scalp clean by washing it regularly. Washing not only cleans your scalp but also lessens clogging of pores. Thus, you should use a mild shampoo to wash your hair twice a week.

2. Scrubbing

You can use a scrub once in a week to remove the dead skin from the scalp. A gentle face scrub can also be used for this purpose, to make your scalp healthy.

3. Avoid scalp rashes

Scalp rash is one of the major reasons for hair loss. If you are losing hair frequently, you should check for tiny red rashes on the scalp. Using medical shampoos with zinc components can treat these rashes. If the problem persists, you must visit a dermatologist to treat the rashes.

4. Avoid dandruff

Dandruff plays an important role in hair loss. To avoid dandruff, you must apply coconut oil to the scalp and massage for 10-15 minutes daily. There are other ways to control dandruff too. You can apply henna and curd to your hair and leave it for half an hour and then rinse it with warm water. Other remedies include adding baking soda to your shampoo or massaging the scalp with vinegar to get rid of dandruff.

5. Grooming

It is very important to choose the right comb when it comes to hair and scalp care. You can use brushes that are made of natural and soft bristles. If you have curly hair, you must use wide tooth combs and if it is long and straight, you can use fine tooth combs. Groom your hair gently twice a day which increases the blood flow in your scalp, resulting in healthy hair and scalp.

These are ways through which you can have a healthy scalp and ultimately healthy hair!