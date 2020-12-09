COVID-19 Survivors Are Losing Their Hair — Here’s Why

Actress Alyssa Milano took to social media earlier this month to reveal a lesser-known effect of COVID-19: hair loss.

On a video posted on Twitter, the “Charmed” star showed large clumps of strands coming out of her brush after running it through her wet hair.

“This is my hair loss from COVID-19. Wear a damn mask,” said Milano, who recently tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after having symptoms of the disease in April.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not include hair loss on its list of COVID-19 symptomsTrusted Source, doctors say there’s compelling evidence that it can be a long-term effect from the illness.

Here’s what we know so far about COVID-19 and hair loss.

Hair loss among ‘long-haulers’