Many say a good hair day is also a happy day. But there are times when your most dreaded nightmare comes true. You visit the salon to get your hair set like they show in the magazine, but you eventually end up realizing that you have got a bad style or that the style didn’t suit you.

So what do you when it is a bad haircut? There aren’t any magical tips on how to get your hair grow back or better but there are a few tips on how to fix a bad haircut.

The minute you realize that the style didn`t suit you, you tend to lose your temper. Obviously. You get hyper, you worry and you freak out. Calm down. Relax. There are a lot worse things than this. Deal with it in a proper way.

Firstly, don’t fire or vent out your anger on the stylist. Maybe the style wasn`t meant to suit you or maybe there had been a little mistake. Talk and discuss with your stylist. They will know better than you. Tell them the problem. Describe the style you wanted initially. There might be a little chance of amending it to look better.

Deal with short hair. Short hair is not a sin. If the length has been cut too much, deal with it. There is nothing you can do. Hair grows fast. Wait for six weeks before you get a new haircut. Don’t take decisions in haste. You may end up having a much worse cut.