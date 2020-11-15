How To Grow Lustrous, Long Hair?

“Rapunzel Rapunzel, let down your hair!” Yes we all know she had long and gleaming hair but is it possible for us girls to have such pretty long hair too? Well, maybe not as long as her but yes, it is possible to grow long and beautiful hair, if we take good care. It is not a miracle that would happen overnight as some companies claim to, but with these few tips, you will surely be able to see the difference naturally.

1. Technology- A good thing for our hair

We are so busy with our lives that we do not get enough time to pay attention to the maintenance of our hair and thank God for science, as nutritional supplements are readily available these days! Just make sure that these supplements are quality tested.

2. Follow a healthy lifestyle

Because of the everyday pollution, unhealthy foods and stress, we tend to lose lot of hair, making it look dull and lifeless and preventing hair growth. Stay away from toxic substances and drink lots of water.

3. Have the right foods

Foods that have high content of vitamin E are very useful if you want to grow your hair long. Nuts, avocados and other seeds can be consumed as a rich source of vitamin E. Also, minerals like manganese, potassium, copper, iron, sulphur and calcium should be consumed the most. Look for foods that contain such minerals.

4. Use a good shampoo and conditioner

No other tip can be as important as this one. So girls, please remember that there are many brands in the market but chose the one that suits your hair the best. Also keep in mind your hair type. If your hair is oily, you can wash them often. In case of dry hair, do not wash them on a regular basis.

5. Do not heat your hair very often

Occasional ironing and blow drying for some styling is fine but too many chemical treatments can cause irreparable damage which will stagnate the growth of your hair. Regular trims at least every 2-3 months helps to get rid of dry and brittle hair towards the end and helps prevent split ends.

6. Do not brush your hair too often

You should not brush your hair too often, especially if it’s wet. Brushing your hair very often can cause excessive breakage which you certainly don’t want while growing your hair long.

Using these simple yet effective techniques, all you pretty lasses will soon be able to flaunt your long and lustrous hair. Don’t be surprised if you get some envious looks from your friends