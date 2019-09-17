This year, Fall makeup is just as much fun as the colorful looks of Summer thanks to creative makeup trends like graphic eyeliner. Kelli Bartlett, makeup artist and artistic director of Glamsquad, previously told POPSUGAR that the look would become one of the season’s most popular beauty trends, and celebrities like Dove Cameron, Rita Ora, and more have already started wearing the style. While some celebrities have opted for a classic black hue, others are experimenting with bold colors.

“[The trend is] bold and architectural; the lines are artistic, fun, and eye-catching,” Bartlett said. Finding the right eyeliner is key, and Bartlett warned not to overthink it while you’re applying. You can clean up any mistakes with a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover.

Ahead, check out the celebrities trying out the trend, plus the tools you need to replicate it for yourself.

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton has worn the trend numerous times; here, she wore a floating crease shape above her eyes.

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin wore a different color graphic liner look on each of her eyes at New York Fashion Week.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora embraced the “more is more” philosophy while wearing the trend in Tokyo.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron’s cat eye was created only with the outline of the liner for this appearance.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s neon version of the graphic eye look made us all want to try it ASAP.