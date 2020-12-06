Braids are a great option in summers and springs. Tying your hair up without letting them flow all around your face is a good idea if you want to avoid sweating. But braids are fun if you sport them in winter too.

After all, winter also leaves your hair damaged and tying them into a braid will not only protect them, but also give you a neat and classy look. A fishtail braid also known as the fishbone or herringbone braid is a notch difficult than your regular braid.

But, you need not worry for we are here to help you out and give you step-by-step instructions on how to do a fishtail braid.

1. Keep your hair shiny and tangle-free

It’s really important that your hair should be clean and tangle-free to make a nice fishtail braid. Comb your hair properly and remove all the tangles. If you have short strands flying out, use a smoothing cream to settle them.

2. Part your hair into two sections

The next step is to gather your hair at one side and part them into two equal sections. You may also part them at the back, keeping each section separate from the other.

3. Remove a thin strand from one section

Now, take a thin strand of hair from the outside of one section (say the left section), pull it over that section and then take it under the right section. If you have thick hair, then take a thicker strand and for thinner hair, a thin strand will be perfect. But when the strand is thinner, the braid tends to look more intricate. Make sure the thickness of the strand throughout the braid remains the same, otherwise the braid will look unbalanced.

4. Repeat the step for the other section

Now do the same for the right section. Pull out a strand from the outside of the right section and add it under the left section.

5.Continue the steps till the end of your hair

Continue doing the above steps till of course, you reach the end of your hair.

6. Tie the braid

For tying the braid, you can use an elastic band, bow, hair tie, barrette or just a ribbon.

7. Decide on the look: Neat or messy

Now that you’ve done your fishtail braid, what look are you sporting? If you want a classy look, let the braid be as it is and just use some hairspray to curb the flyaways. If you want to go for a messier look, then simply and slowly massage the braid to loosen it slightly. Remove a few strands here and there to create an intentionally messy look. The messy look works just fine in a party or a hangout with friends.