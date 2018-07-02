7 Easy Hairstyles to Master on the Beach

Itâ€™s the most wonderful time of the year, when lounging poolside and laying out on the beach is practically mandatory. If youâ€™re planning to spend every weekend this summerÂ waterside, just know weâ€™re there for it too. Thatâ€™s why we decided to pull together a list of the seasonâ€™s top hairstyles that are post-swim hair. FromÂ braidsÂ to scarf-dos toÂ beachy waves, follow these looks for some serious summer hair inspo.

1. Go Fish(tail):Â Hereâ€™s how toÂ master the fishtail, because youâ€™re going to want to keep this look around all summer long.

2. Sunâ€™s Out, Buns Out:Â Everything looks more fun in twos, right? Especially these double high buns. Secure with elastic ties and a few bobby pins, and youâ€™re in business.

3. Halfsies:Â When you donâ€™t want to wear your hair all the way up, just do two basic braids and a half bun and youâ€™re done. It looks laid-back but still has enough flair for stopping for ice cream or going out for lobstah.

4. The Side Bun:Â This easy look always feels appropriate, even on days when you just canâ€™t even. Plus it will stay put come wind, water, or whatever.

5. Wrap It Up:Â Take a cue from this beauty and say yes to putting your hair up in a wrap before going in the pool. The protective accessory just so happens to look amazing in any setting.

6. Pony Upgrade:Â Even a messy ponytail looks fabulous if you tie a pretty scarf around it. This gives us lazy girls so much hope!

7. Top It Up:Â The top knot is a warm-weather classic. This style works on days when itâ€™s too hot to have literally any hair in your face and you just need it up. Step one: Sweep hair into a bun and secure with bobby pins. Step two: Have a drink and forget it the rest of the day!