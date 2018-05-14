6 Best Ponytail Hairstyles to Make Your Look Glamorous

Ponytails are the most common and easiest kind of hairstyle. But, have you ever thought of experimenting with them? Sounds quite experimental but trust us the results of adding a twist to this hairstyle are amazing. These simple tips not only enhance your appearance but also make you look perfect with the attire you choose. So, today in this article, we have shared some simple ponytail hairstyles that will help you ace the chic look.

1. Side ponytail

This simple hairstyle is one of the easiest and gives you an elegant look. For making this hairstyle, you just need to part your hair on the side that you prefer. Now, tie your ponytail not too high or low and secure with an elastic band.

2. Twisted ponytail bun

For making this hairstyle, you first need to tie your hair into a low ponytail. Now, gently flip your ponytail to the area where you have tied your hair. Repeat the same and after that secure your bun with a bobby pin. To make this hairstyle more interesting, you can add hair accessories.

3. Messy ponytail

Donâ€™t be shocked, you read that right. Just like the messy buns, we also have hairstyle messy ponytail. This hairstyle is very simple to make and is quite similar to the normal ponytail. For this, first air dry your hair to make it look messy. Now, gather all your hair and tie in the form of high pony and secure it with an elastic band.

4. Pumped up ponytail

If you want to add a classy look to your appearance, then you can opt for this hairstyle. First, you need to back comb your hair to the crown area and make a small bump of it. Now, secure the bump with bobby pins. Now, tie rest of the hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic.

5. Knotted ponytail

This hairstyle is one of the easiest ones that most people prefer to make. All you need is to part your hair into halves and then, tie them in a knot. Now, with the help of the bobby pin, secure those knots. And for the leftover hair, you can either tie them or leave them open.

6. Curled up messy ponytail

For this hairstyle, you just need to comb back your hair and curl the ends of your mane. Now, tie the curled hair into a medium-high pony. You can also take out few strands from your hairline to complete the messy look.