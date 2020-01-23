6 Ways to Take Care of Your Eyes Everyday

Eye problems can be easily prevented if you practice essential eye care habits every day. Surprisingly, they are very practical and easy to accomplish yet they tend to be the most neglected. With the advent of the winter season, we need to take special care of our skin, eyes, hair and all.

Dry season can cause bad effects on our skin and parts of the body like eyes, lips etc. To avoid the bad effects of this season you need to be very conscious. But there is nothing so tough and hard to do in order to overcome winter drawbacks. You can follow some natural tips to fight against winter effects. Eyes are the most delicate part of our body so you have to be very careful about them.

There are certain problems of eyes that results in winter season like they become dry and can cause blur vision etc. For this purpose, you have to follow some natural Eye Care Tips and make your winter like never before. These are the simple and easy natural eye care tips for you to follow this winter. You can make your eyes sparkling just by following the mentioned tips.

1-Avoid Sunlight



Sunlight not only causes damage to your eyes in summer but in winter season as well. The UV rays from the sun can affect your eyes whenever you exposed in the bright sun. It can cause severe damage to your eyes, so you have to take precautionary measures to avoid the damaging UV rays coming from the sun. For this purpose, you can wear sunglasses whenever you go outside or exposed to bright sunlight. This will protect your eyes from the damaging rays of the sun. It is a natural tip for eye care.

2-Keep your surroundings clean.



Exposure to dirt and dust can irritate the eyes; so make sure that the places you frequent are well maintained and clean. Change your linens and towels regularly and keep your workstation clutter-free.

3-Sleep well



Sleeping is an essential element of good health. Proper sleep keeps you away from mental disorders and also keeps you fresh all the way. Moreover, your eyes also need a proper sleep of 8 hours for their good working. If you will not sleep well in the long nights of winter than it can cause dark spots under your eyes and make them look dull. So, for your eye care, you need to sleep tight.

4-Drink plenty of water:



Water plays an important role in our life. We can not survive without drinking water. It has been observed with the advent of the winter season; most of the people do not drink water in excess or else forget to drink the water due to less dehydration in their body. But less water can cause an effect to your skin and eyes making them dull and dry. To make your eyes shine in dull water; drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water in winter.

5-Keep a balanced diet.



Beta-carotene, Lutein, Omega-3, Lycopene, and Vitamins C, A, and E are essential for maintaining your eye health. Make sure that your diet is infused with different foods that are rich in those nutrients. You have to eat all the food that is good for your eyes. You can eat cold-water fish that has DHA which provides structural support to your cell membranes.

6-Observe the 20-20-20 rule.

If you want to keep your eyes in great shape, you should adhere to the 20-20-20 rule, which states that:

Every 20 minutes, look away from your computer monitor and fix your gaze on an object that’s 20 feet away from you.

Blink 20 successive times to prevent eye dryness.

Every 20 minutes, get out of your seat and take 20 steps. This is not just good for your vision, but also promotes proper posture and blood circulation throughout the body. Yes, it keeps you from being sedentary too.