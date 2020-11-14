7 Great Tips For Shiny And Healthy Eyes

Eye care is as essential as much as you care for your face and the rest of your body. We would rather say that eye care is more essential, because eyes are the most delicate organ in the body. Let’s look at these smart tips to keep your eyes shiny.

While washing your face, ensure that you rinse your eyes as well. Ideally, you should wash them well at least twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening. If there is any debris of makeup in your inner eyes, ensure that it is removed or it could lead to an eye infection. After washing your eyes, pat them dry. Do not rub them vigorously. Always use an eye makeup remover when taking off your eye makeup. Put a few drops of the remover on a piece of cotton and gently pat away the makeup. Apply an eye cream or eye gel depending on the time of the day. The former should be used in the night before you go to sleep as its enriching ingredients will keep the skin in the area moisturized and nourished. It will also help remove dark circles. Eye gel should be used in the day time, especially in summer, as it keeps the skin moisturized, without making it oily. Avoid smoking, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and drink lots of water for the good health of your eyes. Eat vitamin enriched food to keep eyes healthy. Make sure you clean all the makeup brushes with a good quality cleaner. Want your eyes to sparkle with freshness in the morning? Soak a teaspoon of Indian gooseberry powder in a glass of water overnight. The next day, strain it using a muslin cloth and use the water to rinse your eyes. Wear sunglasses when you step out in the sun during day time. Keep your eyes protected from strong winds and dust as well. While buying sunglasses, make sure that they protect your eyes from harmful rays of sun.