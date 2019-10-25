When you’re Jennifer Lopez, fans look to you to push the fashion envelope time and time again. The 50-year-old “Ain’t Your Mama” singer did, after all, basically reinvent the plunging neckline with that green Versace dress in 2000. Well, Lopez found a new way to exude elegance by way of a certain silver sparkly dress with a gravity-defying thigh-high slit.

Lopez hit the (fake) red carpet yesterday while filming her upcoming movie Marry Me in New York. She dazzled in a custom one-shoulder caped Michael Costello gown embroidered with silver sequins. All we can say is: Wow.

Capes have been popping up on red carpets everywhere, but we’ve never seen a one-shoulder cape like this. And that leg slit? Thanks to the high-neck, it’s just the right amount of sexy. Lopez’s thigh-high slit also beautifully showcased her black ankle strap heels with a silver sparkly platform. That ornate ball bag is also a sight to behold. The other side of Lopez’s gown packed another surprise: a hint of side boob and an open strappy back.

Is there anything this dress doesn’t have? Answer: No. Lopez walked the carpet with her Marry Me co-star Owen Wilson instead of her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The forthcoming movie, which is set to hit theaters in 2020, centers on a pop star (we’re guessing played by Lopez) who is ditched by her rock-star fiancé literally seconds before their Madison Square Garden wedding. So, she does what anyone (or, really, no one) would do and marries a random man in the audience. Presumably, Wilson is this random guy since he doesn’t exactly put out rock-star vibes. Either way, if Lopez’s silver sparkly gown is a part of Marry Me, we’re definitely watching it.