6 Different Ways to Wear Your Regular Top

Being a fashionista is a tough task as it can be a blessing and curse too. Because being one comes with a burden to bring a new look every time. And if you are also one who is really bored with their regular look and want to add something new to their look, then you are at the right place. Today, in this article, we have listed some simple ways to wear your regular top that will help you get a perfect casual look.

1. Half-tuck

Add a whole new vibe in your look by half-tucking your top just like Sonam Kapoor did in this look. She wore a button-up shirt and paired it with mid-rise mom jeans which looked absolutely gorgeous.

2. The Knot

Bored with the standard crop top. Then, it’s time to go street style just like Sonakshi Sinha by knotting your regular t-shirt and pair with cool boyfriend jeans.

3. All tucked up

This is considered as a very popular way of wearing a t-shirt as it helps to shave off your age. Whether it is a button-up shirt or a regular t-shirt like Anushka, tucking it can add more cuteness to your look and make the outfit more presentable.

4. The Cinch

Bored of wearing your regular over-sized tops in a usual way then, you can try out this look opted by Deepika. Just cinch up your top around your waist and you are done.

5. The Regular

The regular tops are regular for a reason, and there is no way that you can change their way to be worn. But, can style it by wearing with cool bottoms just like Janhvi Kapoor did in this look. You can also opt for an embellished skirt or deconstructed jeans.

6. Half-buttoned

Nothing can work better as a half-buttoned shirt for a beach cover-up. And as you can see Katrina is a pro in this. This simple trick is one of the coolest and sexy ways of wearing your regular shirt.