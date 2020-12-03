7 Fabulous Christmas Nail Art Tutorials That Are Simply Genius!

Just hear those sleigh bells jinglin’, ring ting tinglin’! Behold! Christmas is just around the corner, and it’s time to bring those Christmas decorations out.

A whole lot of being in the ‘Christmas spirit’ is about the way you show it. A lot of people bring out those ugly sweaters. Yeah, you know what I’m talking about! Ugly sweaters are all a part of the Christmas spirit.

But if you want to do something a little more creative this year, why not prettify your nails? A nice way to get into the jolly spirit is fun Christmas nails. Don’t worry if you’re not the best at nail art, we’ve got something in store for everyone! Wear the spirit on your nails, I say!

These Twenty Christmas Nail Designs Will Make Everyone Say ‘Ho Ho Ho’!

1. Christmas Sparkle

Requirements

Maroon nail polish

Golden glitter nail polish

Makeup sponge

White nail polish

Nail art brush

Christmas Sparkle Nail Art Tutorial

Apply maroon nail polish to all your nails, except the nail on the ring finger. Make your nail art look exceptional by applying golden glitter nail polish on that nail. The golden nail polish will add more pizzazz to your nail art. Give your mani some holiday glitz by applying the golden glitter nail polish on the tips of your nails to create an ombre effect. Apply this glitter on your middle finger and thumb. You can also use a makeup sponge to apply the glitter so that it doesn’t look overdone. For the index and little fingers, take a thin nail striper, dip it in white nail paint, and draw two horizontal lines just below the tips of your nails. Apply a clear top coat to seal the design.

2. Red And White Christmas Nail Art

Red nail polish

White nail polish

Nail striper

Dotting tool

How To Apply Red And White Christmas Nail Art?