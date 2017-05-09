Bespoke men’s luxury suiting is the ultimate in fashion. Custom clothing is the perfect expression of who you are – or who you intend to be.“A man in a well-tailored suit will always shine brighter than a guy in an off the rack suit” Bespoke/Tailored men’s clothing is the ultimate in fashion. Custom clothing is the perfect expression of who you are – or who you intend to be. Very few brands get it right and for the consumers it is essential to know where to go.

This bespoke suit will be your identity and will define you, hence the choice of the bespoke shop is of utmost importance. We have tried to combine together the top 2 bespoke clothing shops for men. This should help you out in making a choice.

Andre Emilio:

First and top of the list is Andre Emilio, simply because of the quality of stitching and the choice of cloth that is available with them. The customer reviews are phenomenal. Their basic USP is delivering a high quality product and above all in time. Their pieces are crafted using your exact measurements.

Andre Emilio recently entered in the market and it has become one of the popular brand in the market in this short span of time. Their bespoke/ custom tailoring department offers the capacity of customizing every aspect of clothing i.e. from the collar type to buttons. All accessories are available and you can pick them based on your likes and needs. You can get shirts, trousers, ties, pocket squares, Jacquets, 2 and 3 piece suits all tailored with them.

Their stitching quality is exceptional.

Currently their flag ship store is located in Fortune Mall (near Hussain chowk) MM Alam Road, Lahore. But you can always visit their website or call them and order online.

Website: www.andreemilio.com

Contact No. # 0300-0800744 & 745

Republic: – Republic by Omar Farooq is and established brand. Omar Farooq offers a unique fashion flavor to it. But beware you need to make sure it is for you. Republic is on the expensive side of the spectrum and you should be aware of your budget and spending limits before you visit them.

They do offer a complete range of mens clothing and have recently opened a new store near Hussain chowk, Lahore.

Website: www.republicbespoke.com