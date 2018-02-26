6 Effective Home Remedies To Lighten Sun Spots

Every woman dreams to have a flawless skin, and in order to achieve this, they try out every possible remedy available. Still, the harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun make their skin dull and even cause sunspots. Though they are harmless, they still make your face look uneven. So, if you are also suffering from this skin problem, then you need to check out these remedies to lighten sun spots that will naturally treat your skin and will make it look beautiful and flawless.

1. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is best known for its skin-brightening properties and it is known as an effective remedy for treating sun spots.

Method:

First, extract fresh aloe vera gel.

Now, massage it all over the affected area and let it on for 30 minutes.

After that, clean off your skin with cold water

Use this remedy twice a day for the desired results.

2. Lemon juice

It is considered as a rich source of natural bleaching properties and can also help in treating sun spots.

Method:

First, take a cotton ball and soak it in a fresh lemon juice.

Now, gently dab the cotton ball on the affected area and leave it on for 10 minutes.

Later, rinse off your skin with warm water.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is enriched with alpha-hydroxy acids that can effectively treat sun spots and can help you get a flawless skin.

Method:

Take a cotton ball and soak it in the apple cider vinegar.

Now, dab the cotton ball on the sunspots.

Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

Later, rinse off your skin with cold water.

Use this remedy at least twice or thrice in a week for the best results.

4. Green tea

It is loaded with essential antioxidants that can effectively lighten the sunspots.

Method:

Take a cotton ball and soak it in freshly brewed green tea.

Now, gently dab it on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Later, rinse it off with warm water.

Use this remedy 4 to 5 times a week for the best results.

5. Buttermilk

It is high in acidic properties which makes it the best remedy to treat sun spots.

Method:

Rinse your face with fresh buttermilk.

Now, let it sit for 10 minutes.

Later, rinse it off with tepid water.

Use this remedy daily to get the instant results.

6. Cucumber

Another effective remedy to treat sun spots and to get an even skin tone.

Method:

First, chop cucumber into thin slices and mash.

Now, apply the mashed cucumber on the affected area.

Let it sit for 20 minutes.

Then, rinse off your skin with warm water.

Use this remedy once a day for the best results.