5 Incredible Benefits of Vitamin E for Your Skin

Well, most of us know that vitamin E has a number of benefits for the health like it keeps your heart healthy and also improves blood circulation. Besides this, it also helps in improving the beauty quotient of a person by naturally improving the state of your skin. For this purpose, vitamin E capsules have been created from which you can extract the oil and apply directly to your face to reap its benefits. So, today in this article, we are going to share the benefits of vitamin E oil for your skin and how to use it.

1. Treats pigmentation

Pigmentation is a common skin condition in which your skin tone becomes uneven. The main reason behind this skin condition is the harmful rays of the sun. But, you can easily treat this skin condition by using vitamin E. You just need to massage the affected skin with vitamin E oil for 10 minutes, for a few weeks. Or you can also mix 1 teaspoon of castor oil with 2 capsules of vitamin E oil and then, apply it to the affected area before going to bed. Using this remedy for two weeks can also help you get the desired results.

2. Get soft legs and hands

The vitamin E oil acts as a natural moisturizer that can help in making your legs and hands supple and soft. Just mix 2 to 3 tablespoons of lemon juice with few drops of honey and 1 vitamin E capsule. Now, add this blend to a tub filled with warm water and soak your hands and legs in that for 15 minutes followed by applying a moisturizer. For the best results, use this remedy twice a week. Alternatively, you can also mix vitamin E oil to your regular moisturizer and then, apply it to your skin.

3. Treats scars

Besides improving the state of your skin, vitamin E also helps in treating scars as it contains anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that can fade the scars effectively. Just apply vitamin E oil extracted from the capsule to your skin and let it sit for 25 minutes. After that, wash your skin with normal water. For the best results, use this hack twice a day.

4. Treats wrinkles

It is said that vitamin E can treat the damage caused by the UV rays of the sun and it also helps in treating age spots and wrinkles. Just extract oil from 2 vitamin E capsules and apply it to the affected area. Repeat this daily and before going to bed. Next morning, rinse off your skin with warm water. Alternatively, you can also mix 1 teaspoon of olive oil with the extract of 1 vitamin E capsule. Mix them well and apply it to the affected area and massage for 5 minutes. After that, wash off your skin with warm water. Repeat it 2 to 3 times a day for the best results.

5. Treats stretch marks

The various reasons for the cause of stretch marks include a sudden change in weight or pregnancy. But, thankfully vitamin E can help you to treat the stubborn stretch marks. You just need to mix 1 teaspoon of warm coconut oil with the extract of 1 vitamin E capsule. Now, apply this blend to the affected area and let it sit for 10 minutes and wash off with warm water. For desired results, use this remedy 2 to 3 times a day.