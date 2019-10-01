5 DIY Clay Mask Recipes for All Skin Types

Clay based masks can be super soothing and healing. They deal with a variety of skin problems and are suitable for all skin types. If you want some clay mask recipes that you can try at home, then this article is just for you. You can buy the clay from the market and mix it with a variety of other natural ingredients to create the right one for your skin type. There are a lot of options available in the market for the clay and you can pick any one. Multani mitti is popular across India and you can pick it as the very basic one. Kaolin clays and French Green clays are popular too and are available online. Bentonite clays are rich with minerals and is great to rejuvenate dull skin. I will share a few recipes here which you can try and get great response.

1. Basic Clay Mask

You won’t need anything other than clay and water to make this mask. This is the most basic mask that you can use once a week when you want to detoxify the skin without doing much. Pick a clay according to your preference and needs. Make a paste with water and apply thin layer on the face. Wash off once it is dry.

2. Detan Clay Mask

This is a great ubtan that acts as a exfoliator as well as a face mask. This detoxifies and removes tan from the skin at the same time. It also mildly exfoliates, removing accumulated dead cells. If you have clogged pores, using this mask once a week can be of great help. Mix 2 tablespoon of the clay with turmeric (1 teaspoon for fair skin and 2 for deeper skin). You can mix this with water or milk (if your skin is not sensitive to milk) and make a paste. Apply it and leave on for 10-15 minutes till it is dry. Once it is dry, pat water on face and scrub off the mask.

3. Purifying Clay Mask

This clay mask is great for oily skin as it unclogs pores, refines skin texture and prevents breakouts. You must use the green clay or kaolin clay for this. Add a few drops of palmarosa oil and kernel oil to it. Make a paste of all these with water and apply it on clean skin. Wash off after everything is dry. The kernel oil hydrates and soothes the skin, while the kaolin clay purifies and mattifies the skin. The palmarosa oil has antiseptic and antibacterial properties and it prevents breakouts.

4. Soothing Clay Mask for Acne

This mask is great for drying out the existing acnes and also removing the scars from the old one. This 2-1 product also acts as a gentle exfoliator and reveals soft, smooth skin from beneath. To make this mask, you have to mix 1 tablespoon of kaolin clay with one table spoon of coarsely grounded oats. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to it which is great to soothe down inflamed acne. Make a paste with water and apply it all over the face. Scrub it off once it is dry and you will love to see the brightness in your face.

5. Deep Cleansing Mask

This mask is great for cleansing and hydrating the face. It removes the stubborn blackheads and whiteheads without any harsh scrubbing. You need to mix 2 table spoon of Bentonite clay with one table spoon of corn flour. Add one egg white and any essential oil to it. Apply the paste and wash it off with lukewarm water once it is dry. This deep cleanses all skin types. The clay and essential oils come with loads of goodness that rejuvenates the skin. This mask will give you a spa-like feel.